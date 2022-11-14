MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man appeared in court Monday after police say he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work.

It appeared Artavious Robinson was trying to evade our camera Monday in court. The 31-year-old is facing a slew of charges for two separate offenses.

The most serious charge is attempted murder, which Judge Christian Johnson said could land Robinson in lockup for 8 to 30 years if he’s found guilty.

In May, police say Robinson shot a man in the stomach along Decatur Street when the victim refused to pay Robinson $5 for tattoo work. Investigators say Robinson disappeared after the shooting, leading to a warrant being issued.

Fast forward nearly six months later, police attempting a traffic stop near Madison and Avalon found themselves chasing a driver through several lights. Police say Robinson was the man behind the wheel and he allegedly kicked and grabbed an officer when he was taken into custody.

Artavious Robinson is being held on a $280,000 bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 21.