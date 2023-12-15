MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the lookout for five men who allegedly stole multiple packages off a FedEx truck in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the theft at the Tennessee Brewery apartments located at 495 Tennessee Street just after 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the FedEx delivery driver, a blue Infiniti SUV and a black Infiniti sedan were following behind his truck near the intersection of West GE Patterson Avenue and Tennessee Street.

After parking his truck, five men jumped out of the vehicles and stole seven packages off the FedEx truck.

Police say the suspects fled the scene going north on Tennessee Street.

FedEx released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The safety and well-being of our team members and the security of our customers’ shipments are always our top priorities. We have rigorous safety and security programs in place and regularly issue reminders to our employees and service providers about the importance of both personal and vehicle safety. This includes remaining vigilant and immediately reporting any unusual activity. Additionally, we proactively address potential threats by engaging with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities and by monitoring crime trends. We apply these learnings internally on a regular basis to ensure our security procedures remain current.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.