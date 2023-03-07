MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in critical condition after being attacked by five pitbulls in south Memphis Monday evening.

According to reports, at 4:56 pm, officers responded to the 1600 Block of Barton Street regarding a dog bite. Officers were told that approximately five pitbull dogs had attacked a juvenile.

The juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The dogs were taken by Animal Control, and no charges have been filed at this time.

As of now, it is unknown whether the dogs had an owner or were strays.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.