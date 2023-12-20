MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are injured following a police chase that led to a three-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Wednesday.
According to Memphis Police, it started after 2 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery in the 600 block of Shelby Drive. Preliminary information indicated that two armed suspects approached the victim, took her red Dodge Challenger, and fled the scene.
Around 2:28 p.m., officers saw the vehicle driving westbound on Shelby Drive from Millbranch Road. When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle took off and a pursuit was initiated.
The stolen car was then involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Shelby Drive.
Police say after the crash, both suspects ran away but were into custody after a short foot chase.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, five people were transported from the scene in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police say one victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and another was taken to Methodist South in non-critical condition.
This investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.