MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people are injured following a police chase that led to a three-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, it started after 2 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery in the 600 block of Shelby Drive. Preliminary information indicated that two armed suspects approached the victim, took her red Dodge Challenger, and fled the scene.

Around 2:28 p.m., officers saw the vehicle driving westbound on Shelby Drive from Millbranch Road. When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle took off and a pursuit was initiated.

The stolen car was then involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Shelby Drive.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Police say after the crash, both suspects ran away but were into custody after a short foot chase.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, five people were transported from the scene in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say one victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and another was taken to Methodist South in non-critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.