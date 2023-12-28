Plant-Based Heat Express

Plant Based Express is now open at their downtown location. Their first restaurant is located on Highland Street near the University of Memphis. Their menu serves comfort vegan foods such as breakfast, burgers, wraps, salads, sandwiches, and more. Customers can also place online orders at either location.

363 South Front Street

Chukis Tacos 2

Chukis Tacos 2 is the second restaurant to open within the Mid-South area. The first restaurant is located in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The new one opened up in Memphis two weeks ago. Chukis Tacos menu will feature the same authentic Mexican cuisine for customers to look forward to enjoying.

3445 Poplar Ave Suite #1

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust

Rotolo’s is a Chicago-style pizza restaurant located in East Memphis. They are planning to open two new locations, in Collierville and Southaven. Their menu offers a variety of signature pizzas, pasta, burgers, soups, salads, wings, cheese sticks, and desserts.

1337 West Poplar Avenue

Sauced by Will Smith

Sauced by Will Smith will be opening a new location in Raleigh after closing its store in Southaven, Mississippi. This wing restaurant offers more than 20 different sauce flavors. Their menu offers fish, burgers, salads, and other vegan options that will be added at the new location. Sauced by Will Smith also has a food truck and offers catering.

3275 Austin Peay Highway

Biscuits & Jams

Biscuits and Jams second location will be opening soon at the Hotel Indigo Downtown. Their first location is in Bartlett. They serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, and cocktails. Biscuits and Jams also offer themed events, music, and catering. According to Hotel Indigo, they are expecting to open this spring.

22 North B.B. King Boulevard