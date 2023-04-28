Bog & Barley

This establishment is committed to giving guests a “truly authentic taste of Ireland.” Bog & Barley had its soft opening on April 5 in the Regalia Center East Memphis. The family-owned business features plenty of Irish eats but even more whiskeys, wines and cocktails– with two full menus to choose from.

6150 Poplar Avenue #124 Memphis, TN 38119

Cache 42

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo opened his “elevated dining experience” on April 7. Located on Hacks Cross, the restaurant is said to feature exclusive entrees and signature cocktails. With its stylish and comfortable atmosphere, along with its talented culinary staff, the establishment is set apart from others in the area.

4202 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125

The Crazy Coop

Memphis can never have too many wing spots. In February, its first location opened in Northeast Memphis. After making a good impression, its second location opened April 21 on Ridgeway Road. Praised for its tasty chicken, the coop also sells fish, burgers and even fried okra. They also dabble in sauce making, offering for purchase dry seasoning and barbecue sauce.

1315 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119

Perch 74 Bistro

Ragan Oglesby-Phillips is a chef, television personality and the owner of a catering company. Now, she’s opened a restaurant in East Memphis. Want a chicken and waffle sandwich for brunch? How about an Angus burger on a toasted brioche bun for lunch? Phillips and her caring staff have you covered no matter what your taste buds desire.

813 Ridge Lake Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120

Biggby Coffee

The American franchise based in Michigan has opened a location in the Mid-South– Cordova, to be exact. The community coffee shop has much to offer, from fruity energy drinks to dairy-free coffee. It also sells grab-and-go items to pair with your beverages, like muffins and bagel sandwiches.

200 South Germantown Parkway, Suite 101 Cordova, TN 38018