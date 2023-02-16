Fat Tuesday

With such a lively setting, Fat Tuesday promises to get the party started. Known for its unique frozen cocktails and souvenir cups, the New Orleans-inspired chain has finally opened its doors in Memphis. The location sits on Main Street in Downtown Memphis and is sure to bring the fun.

BluffCakes Confections

A local baker who gained TikTok fame for her giant stuffed cookies opened her business last week. The bakery will have cupcakes, macaroons, wedding cakes– anything you can think of. Located in Germantown, the establishment has 20 employees waiting to aid your sweet tooth. Read more about BluffCakes here.

French Truck Coffee

Who doesn’t love more beverage options? The New Orleans-based company is praised for its assortment of brew and tea, so much so that it opened its second Memphis location. One is located near the University of Memphis on Highland, and the other sits at Crosstown Concourse.

Celebrity’s Soul Food

This establishment promises to give its customers V.I.P. treatment. Its traditional cuisine is “soaked in culture,” and they try its best to deliver 5-star service, according to its website. From typical food like chicken sandwiches and burgers to modern dishes like lemon peppercorn ribs and glazed oxtails– the options are endless.

IBIS

Located in Downtown Memphis, IBIS is a speakeasy bar and lounge. Its live music performances and drag shows, paired with its assortment of menu items, add to the establishment’s aura. With its uniquely designed interior and fancy foods, IBIS is eager to serve anyone who enters its doors.