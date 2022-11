MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A baby was found dead at a hotel in Whitehaven Tuesday morning, police say.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a man-down call at the Travelodge hotel on East Brooks Road at 8 a.m.

A 5-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing death investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.