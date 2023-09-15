MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were injured in a crash in southeast Memphis, police say.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a crash on Winchester Road and Hickory Road at around 3:11 p.m. Friday.

Police say three vehicles were involved. Five people were reportedly taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. Memphis Police say one man and two women went to St. Francis, while two other men were taken to Baptist East.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that shorts were fired at the time of the accident. Memphis Police say no one was shot.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.