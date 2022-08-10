MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people, including four Memphis firefighters, are in the hospital Wednesday night after a crash in South Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, a fire engine and a truck were involved in a crash at the intersection of E.H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas around 8:19 p.m.

Scene at E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas (Bria Jones, WREG)

All of the victims were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown but Memphis Police say that there is surveillance video that could help them investigate the crash.

