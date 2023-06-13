MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash in East Memphis Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
The incident happened at Getwell and Kimball at around 5:30 a.m. MFD’s Watch Commander says at least two cars were involved.
Five people were transported to the Regional Medical Center.