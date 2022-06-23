MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Markeshia Burse, Stanley Reese, Brandon Wallace, Brandyn Burse and Marterrius London are facing charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and firearms related charges.

On June 21, the Auto Theft Task Force noticed a black Dodge Charger parked in front of a home on the 1600 block of Lookout Road. Police said the vehicle had a Texas tag that did not belong to the vehicle.

Officers noticed a plastic bag covering the passenger side rear window. They attempted to pull over the Charger, but it refused to stop.

Officers then went back to the location and observed a black Infiniti parked at the home with a broken rear passenger side window. Police ran the tags on the Infiniti and they came back as a red Dodge Charger out of Georgia.

Investigators said both vehicles had their public VINs covered, but were able to get a secondary ID on the car. The ID came back as stolen from the Memphis Airport on June 17.

Police parked next to the black Infiniti was a gray Dodge Charger that also had it’s VIN covered. They were able to run the secondary VIN and it showed that car was listed as stolen out of Southaven, MS.

Officers then detained five people who were inside the home at the time. The five suspects were detained by officers until a search warrant was issued.

When investigators searched the house, they recovered two Missouri tags, and multiple firearms as well as bags of marijuana.

Officers found a loaded Springfield XD inside the main bedroom and a Ruger Security 9 inside a purse. Officers said they also found 94.7 grams of marijuana inside the purse.

Officers said they found a gray and black backpack with a large bag of marijuana weighing about .95 pounds, a digital scale, sandwich bags and a smaller bag of marijuana inside Marterrius London’s bedroom. They also found two more large bags of marijuana in London’s top drawer with a total weight of 166.8 grams and 73.1 grams.

Police then found guns and various amounts of ammo in London’s room. They found four Glock pistol magazines, two fifty-round Glock drums, two twenty-five round AR-15 magazines, brass knuckles, an AR-15 butt stock and other miscellaneous ammunition.

Officers said they recovered a black backpack with multiple firearms inside Brandon Burse and Brandon Wallace’s room. Police said they found a Glock 32 Gen 4, Glock 30 Gen 4, a reported stolen Glock 19 Gen 5, a Glock 19 Gen 4, a Glock 17, a polymer 80, a reported stolen Browning X-Bolt 270, seven pistol magazines, a sixty-round 5.56 drum, miscellaneous ammo and 8.1 grams or marijuana.

Stanley Reese is facing three charges of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a handgun. His bond is set at $7,500, and his next court appearance is set for June 22.

Markeshia Burse is facing one charge of theft of property, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. Her bond is set at $5,000 and her next court appearance is June 22.

Brandon Wallace is facing one charge of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of chop shop law, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond information or court date has not been posted yet.

Brandon Burse is facing charges of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of chop shop law and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Marterrius London is facing three charges of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, violation of chop shop law and possession of a prohibited weapon. His bond is set at $5,000 and his next court appearance is set for June 22.