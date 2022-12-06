MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have arrested multiple suspects after three separate shootings occurred within several hours on Saturday.

Five adults and three juveniles were taken into custody and several weapons were seized.

It started on Saturday around 7 p.m. when a shooting was reported on Moody Drive. Shortly after, police located and arrested three suspects, ages 15, 17, and 18.

Police say 18-year-old Titus Johnson was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of the arrest. Over 30 grams of marijuana and another handgun were located inside the vehicle that the teens were occupying.

The second shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. when police heard gunshots near Forrest Street. Police also saw a vehicle fleeing the area, causing officers to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver continued to flee from officers until losing control of the vehicle at US 51 by-pass and Pioneer Road, according to police.

Officers say they located two AR-style rifles, a .45 caliber handgun, and multiple shell casings inside the vehicle.

Four arrests were made at that scene.

As Dyersburg police were investigating the earlier shooting, more gunshots were heard nearby.

That’s when officers found two vehicles crashed on Tucker Street. One of the vehicles hit a power pole and the suspects inside those cars took off.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said evidence suggests that the suspects were in a high-speed chase with each other while the shooting was in progress.

A search by law enforcement led to the arrest of one person but police say they’re still looking for the others involved.

The shootings are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, or DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.