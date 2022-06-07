MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman said she is scrambling after someone stole $4,000 after she went out for a bite to eat.

LaShunda Oliver said it started after she went to get something to eat from a popular Cordova restaurant on June 3. She paid for a $42 meal but noticed more than that missing from her bank statement.

“I noticed that they charged my card $300 more,” Oliver said. “I’m very sad. I’m very upset, very distraught that someone would do this.”

Days later, more charges started showing up from a payday loan company. Oliver’s statement showed several transactions from the company with thousands more taken.

She then called the company- a company she has never heard of until now.

“And I told them I had never taken our a pay day loan,” Oliver said.

She is now in the process of filing paperwork with her bank and filing a police report. A spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau told WREG about this happening, and one of the most important things is to immediately contact your bank.

Oliver hopes those responsible are held accountable.

“Most importantly, I want my money back,” she said.

WREG reached out to the restaurant and Oliver’s bank about the issue but have not heard back.