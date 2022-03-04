MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder case involving two University of Mississippi students will be in the national spotlight Saturday, on the CBS show “48 Hours.”

Ally Kostial was shot to death back in 2019 after leaving a bar in downtown Oxford, Mississippi.

Her boyfriend Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to her killing last year.

“48 Hours” will detail the search for clues, as investigators found text messages on Kostial’s Apple watch that would eventually lead to the capture of her killer.

You can watch the full story, “What Ally Kostial Didn’t Know” Saturday night at 9 on News Channel 3.