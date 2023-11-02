MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged for the theft of $45,000 worth of copper wire lines including an A/C condensing unit from Coletta’s Restaurant on South Parkway.

Ronnie Franklin, 44, was identified as the man caught on security cameras stealing a window A/C unit from the restaurant’s commissary building in September. He is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Ronnie Franklin (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

“Between four and five o’clock in the morning, [they] cut our fence on the backside of our commissary and went over there and stole all the units, the copper, and everything they could get,” said Sharlene Burns, assistant manager of Coletta’s.

He was also reportedly seen with another man stealing parts from a large A/C condensing unit in the commissary building.

“It’s hard on everybody. It’s very stressful. It’s frustrating,” said Burns.

Franklin is being held on a $40,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.