MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A total of 43 cars were broken into Monday night at two businesses in Southeast Memphis .

Memphis Police are investigating scenes at distribution hubs in the 4800 block of Southridge Boulevard at McKesson and in the 6000 block of Freeport Avenue.

Police said that 26 cars were broken into at the McKesson location. They have no suspect information.

The Freeport Avenue location, home to several distribution companies including Amazon, had 17 car break-ins reported. Police said a witness told them there were three suspects inside an Infiniti sedan.

