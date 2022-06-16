MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Several local law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest dozens of people wanted for property crimes in Memphis and Shelby County.

The Memphis Police Department, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, MPD Auto Theft Task Force, Bartlett Police Department, Germantown Police Department, and the ATF targeted 40 individuals in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up.’

MPD isn’t saying how many were taken into custody but highlighted the arrests of seven men on their Facebook Page. Most of them are already out of jail on bond.

Among those arrested is Patrick Shaw, 26, who is charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft of property of up to $2,500, domestic assault, and vandalism.

Police said Shaw and another man stole 50 cases of beer from a beer delivery truck outside Express “S” Market on North Mendenhall and sold some of it to Los Primos Market less than two miles away on Berclair.

The owner of the store, who did not want to be identified, said he had no idea the beer was stolen and thought he was getting a good deal. He said he bought about 22 cases and is now out close to $400.

Gerald Johnson, 29, was also arrested in connection to a break-in last month at New Trends on Summer. Police said they found Johnson’s ID, social security card, and bank card in one of the getaways cars the thieves were forced to leave behind.

Daniel Grayer, 28, was also picked up on several warrants, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property of $60,000 – $250,00, and burglary of a building.

Daniel Grayer and his twin brother Darnell are accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and shoes during smash and grabs at Bad Timing on Highland and the City Gear in Frayser.

Terrance Burke, 22, was arrested for burglary to a business and theft of property.

Antineous Tucker, 19, was picked up on warrants for violation of probation.

Marcus Williams, 29, was arrested on warrants for drug charges and a petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

Allen Sanders, 34, was also taken into custody on Germantown warrants for criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

Police said during the operation, they also recovered a stolen Dodge Durango used in an interstate shooting.