MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman and a 4-year-old girl were injured in a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting on Haynes Street near Douglass Avenue at around 12:10 p.m.

Memphis Police say officers found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 4-year-old girl who had been grazed on her arm. Both were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

Police say a blue Infiniti was involved in this shooting. Police say there is no other information available on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.