MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old child is dead after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to Methodist South where a child was brought in with a gunshot wound.

The child’s parents advised police that he accidentally shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 6 p.m.

Police say the incident took place at a residence in the 4100 block of Bona Terra St.

WREG will provide updates as information becomes available.