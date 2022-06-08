MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child has been found safe after carjackers stole his mother’s vehicle while he was still inside Tuesday night in Whitehaven.

The carjacking happened just before midnight at the Dodge’s Chicken on Elvis Presley.

The thief sped away and abandoned the vehicle about a mile away in the 3700 block of Graceland drive.

Police say the boy called his mom on a cell phone and told her he was in a car that was abandoned but didn’t know where he was and he could only see houses.

She instructed her son to start honking the horn and flashing the lights to help police find him.

The boy was found in the abandoned car on Graceland and was returned to his mother.

The abandoned car, remained at the scene on Elvis Presley while detectives gathered more information.

At last check, no one has been taken into custody.