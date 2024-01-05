MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is requesting help locating the four suspects responsible for the shooting death of a man and the severe injury of another.

On December 30, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a convenience store on Jackson Avenue at National.

Reports say MPD was unable to locate a victim on the scene, but they were later advised that two men arrived at Regional One Hospital in a Dodge Charger.

Deshone Hopson, 30, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man with him was in critical condition upon arrival, police say.

Video on the scene of the shooting reportedly showed Hopson in his Dodge with the other man.

Three suspects got out of a black Nissan, and the driver stayed inside the car. The suspects fired multiple shots at Hopson’s car, striking him and the passenger multiple times.

The suspects fled the scene in the black Nissan going eastbound on Jackson Avenue, reports say.

The passenger drove to Regional One Hospital where Hopson was pronounced dead.

Memphis Police describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect #1: A man wearing a gray bubble jacket, a black mask, blue jeans, white socks, and dark-colored shoes.

Suspect #2: A man wearing a black hoodie, a white “skull-type” mask, white gloves, black pants, and dark colored shoes.

Suspect #3: A man wearing a black hoodie, a camo tactical vest, black pants, and two-toned shoes.

Suspect #4: A man wearing a red hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

All of the suspects were armed, police say. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.