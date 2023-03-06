MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were shot, and two of them died in a shooting at Valley Forge Apartments Monday morning.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Hillview Avenue off Neely Road a little after 11 a.m.

Police found a total of four victims. Two males were pronounced dead on the scene.

One woman and one man were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect is known to the victims, but they are not in custody.

Police said this shooting appears to be an isolated case of domestic violence, according to their preliminary findings.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later.