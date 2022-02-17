MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five school districts in Mississippi will be closing early Thursday ahead of the severe weather that’s expected to hit the Mid-South.

The following districts in Mississippi will dismiss classes around noon:

North Tippah School District at 11:45 a.m.

Benton County School Districts at 11:45 a.m.

Corinth School District at 12:30 p.m.

Marshall County School 12:15 p.m.

Alcorn School District 12:15 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., there has been no word on whether any Mid-South schools in Tennessee will close early.

We will update this page when more closures are reported.

In the meantime, check out our closings page.