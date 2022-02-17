MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five school districts in Mississippi will be closing early Thursday ahead of the severe weather that’s expected to hit the Mid-South.
The following districts in Mississippi will dismiss classes around noon:
- North Tippah School District at 11:45 a.m.
- Benton County School Districts at 11:45 a.m.
- Corinth School District at 12:30 p.m.
- Marshall County School 12:15 p.m.
- Alcorn School District 12:15 p.m.
As of 10 a.m., there has been no word on whether any Mid-South schools in Tennessee will close early.
We will update this page when more closures are reported.
In the meantime, check out our closings page.