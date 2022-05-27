MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the people who robbed and shot a man in Frayser Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 27000 block Range Line Road. Officers made the scene at around 11:08 p.m.

Memphis Police say four men approached the victim in the parking lot. They robbed him at gunpoint and shot him.

There’s no word on how badly the victim was injured.

Memphis Police released surveillance photos of the possible suspects and their vehicle Friday afternoon. One photo shows a group of men approaching a dark-colored trunk in the parking lot. At least one man appears to be armed.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.