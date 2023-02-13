MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New video shows a man pouring accelerant inside a Memphis business before it goes up in flames, one of four recent arson fires set at businesses, the Memphis Fire Department says.

MFD said Monday it’s looking for an arsonist suspected in four commercial fires this month:

Washington Credit and Tax Solutions (no address or date given); 5910 Mt. Moriah, Feb. 5; 4359 Elvis Presley Blvd., Feb. 7; and 3517 Ramill, Feb. 7.

Each of the fires was intentionally ignited, MFD said. The department posted photos of a person of interest in the case. Video of one of the fires can be seen above.

Memphis Fire Department posted two images of a person of interest in four business arsons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.