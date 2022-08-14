MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides.

Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend.

Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is where a man lost his life along Chelsea Avenue. Investigators tell WREG around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, someone opened fire on him, causing the driver to crash into a train and die.

Two hours later, a 60-year-old woman in Raleigh also died, after police say she was shot multiple times. Investigators have zeroed on a woman as person of interest in the case.

The suspect was seen by witnesses driving away in a black Infiniti.

The latest data from Memphis Police shows that there have been at least 178 homicides as of Sunday. It’s a number that’s just three less than this same time last year, when Memphis set a record for homicides.

“Just another sad day in Memphis. Another violence, another killing another day living in this city,” resident Kamron Hall said. “It makes you wanna work harder and leave. This is not what you want for your family, it’s not what you want for friends. It’s not what want for your loved ones and the people around you,” Hall said.

In several of these cases over the weekend, police are actively seeking more information which can led to an arrest.

If you know anything call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.