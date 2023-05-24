MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say four people were sent to the hospital after three separate shootings Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Park Avenue at 7:49 p.m.

A victim was not found at the scene, but police say a male arrived at Regional One in a private vehicle. He was in non-critical condition.

After 8 p.m., MPD responded to another shooting in the 1800 block of Keltner Circle. Police say the victim was found in the 2700 block of Spottswood Avenue and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

According to police, the suspects in this shooting fled the scene in a red Dodge Dart.

Police say officers responded to a third shooting at Overton Crossing and Whitney in Frayser at 8:54 p.m. Two males were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to police, the suspects in that shooting were driving a dark Chevy Impala.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.