UPDATE: Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington were captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the MS Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Braudway has not been found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four inmates have escaped from the Alcorn County Jail in north Mississippi, the county sheriff’s office said Friday morning.

Authorities say the men cut a hole in the roof to make their escape in the early morning hours. Based on video footage, the inmates ran east toward the National Guard armory at 2 a.m.

They were identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton

If anyone sees them, call 911.