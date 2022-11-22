MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police officers and firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide leak at a Midtown apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were on the scene at the Venue Apartments at the corner of Lamar and Central.

The Memphis Fire Department said the carbon monoxide leak was caused by work on a boiler.

Around 250-300 residents were forced to evacuate the building. Residents told us they were sent text messages telling them to immediately evacuate the building.

MFD said four civilians were treated at the scene. A firefighter was also treated for shortness of breath.

All of them are expected to be okay but MFD did say three dogs and one cat did not survive.

MFD said they are unsure if residents will be able to stay at the apartment building Tuesday night and will provide updates as soon as possible.

We are working to gather more information at this time.

Check back for updates.