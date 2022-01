MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a multi-car crash in East Memphis on Monday morning.

The crash happened on I-240 near Poplar Avenue.

While we do not know the condition of anyone involved, we do know that at least three people were taken to the hospital.

The vehicles were severely damaged. One vehicle was split in half.

MPD has all eastbound lanes of I-240 blocked.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story once more information is released.