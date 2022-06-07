MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested for reckless driving and doing donuts in the middle of busy streets in Southwest Memphis over the weekend.

According to police, officers spotted a large group of vehicles leaving Crystal Palace on Third Street and Mitchell at a high rate of speed, running red lights and doing donuts in the middle of intersections.

Police say the pack traveled down multiple streets at high rates of speed until one of the vehicles, a white Lexus 250, crashed at Airways and Dunn.

Leonard Ticey, Oneisha Godwin, Charance King, and Martez Wilkins were all arrested after police spotted them in separate cars all traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone.

Ticey, 21, is being accused of driving the white Lexus. He was charged with reckless driving, disregarding traffic signals and speeding.

Ticey was released from jail on own his recognizance. His next court date is June 21.

Godwin, 27, is being accused of driving a Chevrolet Impala with fraudulent tags, no insurance and a suspended license. Police also found marijuana inside her belongings.

She was charged with multiple crimes including altering tags, forgery, possession of marijuana, and violation of state registration. Godwin’s bond was set at $1,000 bond.

Police say King, 34, was occupying a 2015 Infiniti Q50 with three children- ages 10, 9, and 11 months, inside. Crime records show that King also had marijuana inside the vehicle.

King was charged with possession of Marijuana, reckless driving, and no driver’s license. King bond was set at $100.

Wilkins, 22, was seen by officers driving a 2010 Infiniti G37 with no tags, police say.

Crime records state a 2-year-old was inside the Infiniti at the time of his arrest. His bond was set at $2,000.

Police stated all children were released to a family member and the vehicles used in these crimes were seized.