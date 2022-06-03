MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Cordova.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened at around 1:20 a.m. May 27 on Thorn Tree Lane.

The sheriff’s office says 71-year-old Virginia Newby was killed. Another person went to the hospital in critical condition. Court documents say they both had been stabbed numerous times.

Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced that four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

John Nakayama, Savannah Wright, Ravi Tummalapalli, and Roddrick Hawthorne are all charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated burglary.

According to court documents, detectives were able to collect video footage from the area. Nakayama was reportedly developed as a suspect after his vehicle was seen entering and exiting the gated community before and after the homicide.

Court documents say Nakayama gave detectives a signed statement admitting his involvement. He claimed two other suspects planned the burglary, and that he was supposed to be the driver.

Nakayama also reportedly admitted to cleaning blood from his van after the stabbing.

According to court documents, Hawthorne also gave a signed statement admitting his involvement. Hawthorne reportedly told detectives he and another suspect were supposed to enter the house and steal money.

Hawthorne claimed the other suspect stabbed both victims, and they both ran out to where Nakayama was waiting in a van.