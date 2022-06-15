MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out?

Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be the place for you.

With a $4.3 million asking price, it’s currently the most expensive residential property listed on Zillow.com in the five counties around Memphis. You can also supersize your purchase with 47 additional acres for $1.8 million.

The estate sits behind a brick gate on Highway 64 in Eads. A tree-lined gravel drive leads you to the 8,452-square-foot main house, with six bedrooms on three levels and a widow’s walk on the fourth level.

“It’s such a unique property,” said Realtor Ashley Wisch, who said listing the property was a dream for her. “When I was a kid, I would drive by there and wonder, ‘What’s behind that gate?'”

Hickory Withe Farm has its own website where you can see more photos and get specific details.

The average sales price in Fayette County was $342,127 in May, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

The average price in the entire Greater Memphis area was $265,797 in May, a nearly 11% increase over the same month a year ago. Sales in May increased 26% over April, MAAR reported.

The second-most expensive home listed on Zillow in the Memphis area, excluding lots and multifamily buildings, is a $3.35 million estate in Germantown.