MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third person has pled guilty to the killing of one man and wounding of another in a 2018 southeast Memphis shooting, the District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Christian Key, 21, pled guilty on Thursday in Criminal Court to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Key was sentenced to 20 years without the possibility of parole.

The incident happened on March 28, 2018 when the victims, Christopher Smith and his cousin, were looking for the cousin’s vehicle after it had been stolen from a gas station in southeast Memphis.

The DA’s Office said they became suspicious when a car with the three defendants were slowly driving by staring at the victims.

According to investigators, the two were convinced the three people inside the car were involved in the auto theft and followed them north down Riverdale onto Cognac Cove.

The DA’s Office said Jalen Bell, 19, Christian Key, 17, and Demerrick Porter, 18, all jumped out of the car and began shooting. Smith was fatally shot twice in the head. His cousin was shot in the leg.

All three suspects admitted to firing at the victims.

Porter was convicted in a trial in 2021 and is serving 38 years for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Bell pled guilty in March 2022 to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison without parole.