MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sister-in-law of a man shot and killed near a bus stop on Union Avenue has raised more than $3,000 to help his family pay for his funeral.

Thomas Bonner, 42, was laid to rest Saturday in Fayette County, a week after he was murdered in the Medical District.

Kennytta Malone said Bonner was shot for no apparent reason while walking home from work, and his mother had to take out a loan to bury her son.

“So, the money raised she is going to use to pay it back,” said Malone.

Malone set up a GoFundMe page and said she was surprised so many in the community chipped in to help.

“I was reaching out everywhere when I say everywhere, even the next-door app. A lot of people donated from there,” she said.

Police said Bonner was standing at a bus stop at Union Avenue at around 5:30 on October when he exchanged words with a man in a silver Honda who used a racial slur.

Witnesses said the Honda pulled into a nearby parking lot, a man exited the vehicle and shot Bonner several times.

Bobby Chism, 35, was arrested and charged with his murder. Police said Chism was also involved in a food truck robbery last month and surveillance video showed him yelling at Bonner before shooting him.

Investigators also arrested Latorya Graham, 37. They said she was driving the silver Honda.

Bobby Chism and Latorya Graham

Malone said the family still isn’t sure what the shooting was about.

“I don’t know how many times they shot him. They didn’t tell his mom how many times they shot him,” Malone said. “I just feel like there is way more to it.”

Chism was charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and aggravated robbery.

Graham was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder, facilitation of aggravated assault, and accessory after the fact.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Malone said Bonner’s mother plans to be there, too.