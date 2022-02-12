MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for two suspects who they say broke into a gas station and stole tobacco products.

MPD responded to a burglary call on Feb. 6 at the 800 block of Mt. Moriah Road at an Exxon in East Memphis. When they arrived, they found broken glass from the front window of the gas station.

When the owner arrived on the scene, he told officers that around $3,000 in various tobacco products were stolen. In video surveillance, two suspects were seen stealing two cases of Redbull energy drinks, cigarettes and other tobacco products.

See the video surveillance here.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said the first suspect is a thin-build 25 to 35-year-old black man around six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, orange safety vest, red gloves, black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect is a 45 to 55-year-old black man around five feet, 10 inches tall. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing and black pants.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.