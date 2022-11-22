MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-south will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need.

WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy.

Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from various organizations worked early Tuesday morning to pack 242,000 pounds of food.

Thousands of boxes of food are now on their way to families in need just in time for Thanksgiving after weeks of preparation.

“We are just so happy to know that Feed the Needy is able to do what we’re able to do because of the high cost of food and that we were able to reach our goal of feeding those families,” Rawlings-Bank said.

Photos courtesy of Quametra Wilborn

She says this year they once again partnered with Memphis Shelby County Schools — which provided the space to run the operation.

“We know that we provide hot meals for our families during the weekday but they fill that gap on holidays and after hours,” Dr. Cathryn Stout said, Chief of Communications for MSCS.

More than 3,800 boxes of food will be delivered to families not just in Shelby County but across other parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

One of those stops is the MSCS board of education.

“I want to thank you all for what you’re about to do to give these baskets to 150 families that you all identified based on the students in your schools that need this,” Carolyn Jackson said, MSCS Chief of Security and Safety.

Though the work was long and hard, volunteers powered through with a smile on their faces — knowing that they’ll be making a difference in the lives of so many less fortunate.

“We need community partners to make sure that our kids are ok, safe, and fed when they leave the school doors,” Dr. Stout said.

This is the 28th year Feed the Needy has been operating. They have provided meals for thousands of families across the Mid-south.