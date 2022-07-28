MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit announced the arrest of 38 people after investigating numerous narcotics being sold in Lafayette County, Mississippi.

“Operation Tough on Drugs” was carried out on July 26 by the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department, the University of Mississippi Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Below are individuals that have been arrested and charged. The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit said that anyone who was eligible for bond received it that day.

Niegel Meeks- Sell of Schedule I X3 (THC & Psilocybin).

Casey Telford– Sell of Schedule II X4 (Cocaine).

George Griffith- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance X2 (Meth).

Jeffery Blake Moorehead- Possession Controlled Substance W/Intent (Meth).

Charles Joiner- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).

Brad Anderson- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Meth).

Samantha Bolen – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance W/Intent (Meth).

Casey Bowie- Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Billy Adams- Sell and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine & Ecstasy).

Emily Savage- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth).

Derrick Mitchell – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Kandy Hughes– Sell and Possession W/Intent of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth).

Devin Brown- Possession of Schedule I & II Controlled Substance W/Intent (THC and Meth).

Connie Quick – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Tina Randall – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Kerry Delbridge – Manufacture of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

Moses Townsend – Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Quinton Harris– Sell of Schedule II Controlled Substance X2 (Cocaine)

Brian Knight – DUI Warrant

Alec Hudson– Sell of Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC WAX)

Justin Hall – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Scott Adams – Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

Jason Price- Conspiracy and Fraud

Sonny Ingram – Possession of Schedule II (Meth) Possession of Weapon by Felon

Joshua Young- Possession of Schedule II W/Intent (Meth).

John Hawkins – Possession of Schedule I W/Intent (Marijuana)

Catherine Cundiff- Possession of Schedule I W/Intent (Marijuana)

Brittany Tankersley – Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

David Bowles – Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Wayne Meza – Possession of Schedule II X2 (Meth & Cocaine)

Larry Pegues Jr – Possession of Schedule II X2 (Meth & Cocaine)

Kendall Pegues – Possession of Schedule I W/Intent (Marijuana) and Possession of Weapon by Felon

Natalia De-La-Paz – Possession of Schedule II X2 (Meth & Cocaine)

Daniel Whitten – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)

Lauren Smith – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Ecstasy)

Chelsey Cedotal – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Ecstasy)

Fredrick Holmes – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Richard Daniels – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth)