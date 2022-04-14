MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each year, WREG hosts the Knowledge Bowl competition showcasing the bright and talented students in our area. Today, we are presenting more than $100,000 in individual awards ranging from $100 up to $7500 scholarships for the grand champions.



WREG would like to thank our various sponsors who have provided over five million dollars in scholarships over thirty-four years of competition.

We wanted to acknowledge the schools that competed this year:

Arlington High School

Bartlett High School

Briarcrest Christian High School

Brighton High School

Center Hill High School

Christian Brothers High School

Collierville High School

Craigmont High School

DeSoto Central High School

Evangelical Christian School

First Assembly Christian School

Germantown High School

Hernando High School

Houston High School Hutchison School

Kingsbury High School

Lausanne Collegiate School

Lewisburg High School

Memphis Homeschooling Education Association

Millington Central High School

Munford High School

Southaven High School

St. Benedict at Auburndale

West Memphis Christian School

White Station High School

Whitehaven High School

The University of Memphis has generously allotted more than $30,000 for scholarships. In round two, the University offered $500 scholarships to students who finished the competition in this round.

The Elite Eight teams were:

Bartlett High School

Briarcrest Christian School

DeSoto Central High School

Hernando High School Lausanne Collegiate School

Millington Central High School

Southaven High School

St. Benedict at Auburndale

The final four teams who finished the third round will receive individual cash awards of $375. The final four teams this year are:

Arlington High School

Evangelical Christian School

Houston High School

Hutchinson School

This year’s semi-finalists will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Each team member will receive this award. The semi-finalists this year are:

Center Hill High School

Christian Brothers High School

Beverly Robertson

The runner-up in the 34th Knowledge Bowl tournament is Collierville High School. Each team member will receive a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

This year’s grand champion for the 2021-2022 Knowledge Bowl is White Station High School. Each member of the team will receive a $7,500 scholarship to the college of their choice.

This year’s guest speaker is Beverly Robertson, who was named as one of the USA TODAY’s “Women of the Century” in 2020. She serves as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

WREG would to thank our sponsors below: