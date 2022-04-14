MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each year, WREG hosts the Knowledge Bowl competition showcasing the bright and talented students in our area. Today, we are presenting more than $100,000 in individual awards ranging from $100 up to $7500 scholarships for the grand champions.
WREG would like to thank our various sponsors who have provided over five million dollars in scholarships over thirty-four years of competition.
We wanted to acknowledge the schools that competed this year:
- Arlington High School
- Bartlett High School
- Briarcrest Christian High School
- Brighton High School
- Center Hill High School
- Christian Brothers High School
- Collierville High School
- Craigmont High School
- DeSoto Central High School
- Evangelical Christian School
- First Assembly Christian School
- Germantown High School
- Hernando High School
- Houston High School
- Hutchison School
- Kingsbury High School
- Lausanne Collegiate School
- Lewisburg High School
- Memphis Homeschooling Education Association
- Millington Central High School
- Munford High School
- Southaven High School
- St. Benedict at Auburndale
- West Memphis Christian School
- White Station High School
- Whitehaven High School
The University of Memphis has generously allotted more than $30,000 for scholarships. In round two, the University offered $500 scholarships to students who finished the competition in this round.
The Elite Eight teams were:
- Bartlett High School
- Briarcrest Christian School
- DeSoto Central High School
- Hernando High School
- Lausanne Collegiate School
- Millington Central High School
- Southaven High School
- St. Benedict at Auburndale
The final four teams who finished the third round will receive individual cash awards of $375. The final four teams this year are:
- Arlington High School
- Evangelical Christian School
- Houston High School
- Hutchinson School
This year’s semi-finalists will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Each team member will receive this award. The semi-finalists this year are:
- Center Hill High School
- Christian Brothers High School
The runner-up in the 34th Knowledge Bowl tournament is Collierville High School. Each team member will receive a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.
This year’s grand champion for the 2021-2022 Knowledge Bowl is White Station High School. Each member of the team will receive a $7,500 scholarship to the college of their choice.
This year’s guest speaker is Beverly Robertson, who was named as one of the USA TODAY’s “Women of the Century” in 2020. She serves as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.
WREG would to thank our sponsors below: