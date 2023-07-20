MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Memphis Light, Gas and Water has restored power for 107,000 customers affected by Tuesday’s storm, but 34,000 customers still remain without power.

MLGW said full restoration on all affected areas is expected to take several days. A few of the smaller outages are expected to last into the weekend.

For emergencies, like downed powerlines, always call 901-528-4465. Do not touch or cut limbs across powerlines, they could be energized.

MLGW also encourages customers to call 211 for emergency shelter and other resources.

Customers who currently receive SNAP can apply for replacement benefits here.

MLGW and Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas in conjunction with MLGW Service Advisors will host a community meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The meeting location has been changed to the Pursuit of God Church in Frayser.