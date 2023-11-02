MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Approximately 32,000 cases of Twisted Tea worth an estimated $800,000 were stolen from a Memphis distribution center last month, Memphis Police say.

On October 25, the manager at Blues City Brewery in the 5100 block of East Raines Road reported the theft from a warehouse in the 5400 block of Distriplex Farms near the airport.

The manager told police that on September 1, about 17 or 18 trailer loads hauled the beverages from Blues City Brewery to the distribution center. The beverages were scanned, and it was documented that they made it to the correct destination.

But the manager began receiving phone calls from clients saying they had not received their products. The distribution center is not open to the public and only accessible to employees.

Twisted Tea is a tea-flavored alcoholic beverage.

This remains an ongoing investigation.