HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force reportedly seized more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Haywood County earlier this week.

Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force reportedly pulled over an 18-wheeler on I-40 in Haywood County Tuesday night.

The task force says that agents searched the truck and found U-Haul boxes filled with 307 pounds of marijuana.

According to the task force, the marijuana is worth approximately $1.07 million.

The task force says the agents seized the marijuana and took one man into custody. According to the task force, the suspect has a previous conviction.