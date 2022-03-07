MEMPHIS, Tenn. —An arson investigation is now underway after a massive fire ripped through a Northeast Memphis hotel overnight Monday.

It happened at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Shelby Oaks Drive around 1 a.m.

MFD says the fire was intentionally set by several mattresses that were up placed against the building. The estimated total damages at $8 million.

“The whole back of the building was lined up with mattresses and box springs and tables,” hotel guest Ashley Eldridge said. “Hundreds of them.”

Eldridge says she came back to the hotel engulfed in flames with everything she owns inside.

Around 30 hotel guests were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Guests tell us they were wakened in the middle of the night by the fire alarm and rushed to get out.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I just woke up and started grabbing stuff. This man came and knocked on our door and he was like it’s on fire. We ran out the backdoor, down the stairs, and then it just went up from there,” one guest said.

Firefighters battled high wind trying to contain the flames for two hours, but the fire was too intense causing the hotel to suffer extensive damage.

At one point the roof collapsed.

Now, the search is on for the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.