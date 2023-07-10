SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — A video shows 3-year-old Israel Powell knocking on a woman’s door hours before his body was found in a lake in southeast Shelby County last week.

Saturday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body found in the lake within the subdivision was that of Israel. The identification comes after the neighborhood was inundated with law enforcement searching for the child.

According to a spokesperson for the department, someone called 911 around 1 a.m. Friday saying they saw two children running around. When deputies arrived they found a 4-year-old girl but not a second person. The little girl was taken to the hospital.

Hours later, around 5:30 a.m., a woman called reporting her two children missing. The 4-year-old was identified as her daughter but Israel was still nowhere to be found.

We saw surveillance footage Monday of what is believed to be Israel seeming to knock on Angela H. Brown’s door around 12:45 a.m., just hours before his death. The video we saw only shows him at the door for seconds.

“Just to see the footage of a little boy, knocking at my door has been, and you want to feel like as a mom that you should’ve been able to save him. I know I didn’t hear it but he will be in my head for a while, those tragic events that led up to his death,” Brown said.

She said she was surprised to see the footage and detectives showed up a short time later as part of their investigation.

“You just wanna hug your babies. You wanna reach out to loved ones,” Brown said. “It’s difficult to pull into the subdivision now and pass the lake because of what happened.”

Brown is now hoping for clarity in the case as the subdivision comes together during this difficult time.

“Life won’t be the same in this neighborhood and I think now we’re going to look out for each other even more instead of be busy with our businesses, our jobs. We’re going to at least ask more questions,” she said.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.