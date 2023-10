MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and her 3-year-old child were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Blue Oval construction truck Tuesday, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the construction truck and the woman’s vehicle collided head on at Fredonia Road.

The woman and child were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Several deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.