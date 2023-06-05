MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 3-year-old who accidentally shot himself in Collierville on Saturday has passed away, according to Collierville Police.
CPD says the case is still under investigation.
The incident happened around 4:08 p.m. Officers responded to a possible gunshot injury call in the area of Harbor Freight, where a 3-year-old located a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.
Police say family members were also in the vehicle during the incident. The child was taken to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition.
The family has created a GoFundMe to help with their finances. You can donate by clicking here.