MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in Collierville on Saturday, police say.

According to Collierville Police Department, around 4:08 p.m., officers responded to a possible gunshot injury call in the area of Harbor Freight where a 3-year-old located a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

Police say family members were also in the vehicle during the time of the incident.

The child was taken to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.