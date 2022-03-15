RIPLEY, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after he shot with an unsecured firearm in Ripley, District Attorney General Mark Davidson said.

The shooting happened Monday inside a house on Maple Avenue, Davidson said.

He did not identify the child, and did not say whether the child may have accidentally shot himself, or if the gun was fired by another person.

The case is under investigation, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to Assist Ripley Police.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday, Davidson said.

No one answered the door at the house on Maple.