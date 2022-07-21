(Left to right) Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian Currie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men who are thought to be connected to a dog fighting ring.

Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie and Brian Currie are reportedly wanted in connection with a dog fighting operation in rural Haywood County.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant at 47 Lightfoot Road at around 2:30 p.m. July 15. Deputies reportedly collected evidence of a dog fighting operation at the address.

All three are wanted for fighting or baiting exhibition of animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and criminal conspiracy to commit fighting or baiting exhibition of animals.

The sheriff’s office says Tod M. Currie is also wanted for possession of a still and manufacture of alcoholic beverages.